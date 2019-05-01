Graphic: Shep McAllister

Screws have an annoying tendency of being in places where it’s hard to operate a screwdriver. That’s where the SpeedHex FlipOut comes in.



This electric screwdriver can rotate and contort into 380 different positions, giving you a grip on even the most difficult to reach screws. Its 2" magnetic bit holder will work with the bits you already own, and it comes with some of the basics in the box to get you started as well.

Use promo code KJSPEEDHEX to get it for $28, which is $5 less than Amazon’s price. Just don’t be screwed by missing out.