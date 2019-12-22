This Electric Scooter Will Come Before Christmas and Is $150 Off

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter | $349 | Amazon
If you’re still finishing Christmas shopping and are looking for a “Wow Factor” item for your kids, an electric scooter might do the trick. The Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter is marked down to $349 ($151 off) on Amazon.
This is a Gold Box item, which means the price is for today only, while supplies last. At time of writing, this item is also available to delivery on/before Christmas.
Advertisement