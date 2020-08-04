It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Electric Hot Pot Is the Perfect Gift for a Hopeless Ramen-Tic

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Give me anything that cooks noodles fast. This electric hot pot from Dezin is that with extras and it's on sale for 20% off. This is a perfect item for the impatient and those who lack the space for a lot of cumbersome cooking items.

No stove, no problem. This little guy functions as a traditional hot pot only without the size or mess. Sauté steak, chicken, rice, cook noodles, and eggs, anything you can think of really. The non-stick liner keeps food together and makes it easy to clean. This also means you can use a lot less oil, making it a little healthier to use. It does have over-heating protection but can still heat up in seconds to have your meal ready in record time. Easy to store and easy to use, this is the perfect item for dorm life or compact apartments.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

