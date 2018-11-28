Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

No matter how what method you use to commute, it has drawbacks. Public transportation makes you beholden to other people’s schedules, driving a car forces you to combat traffic and is environmentally unfriendly, and riding a bike means you’ll arrive at the office winded and drenched in sweat.

Or, it used to mean that, until somebody invented the Hyper 700c E-Ride Electric Commuter Bike. You still get the fitness benefits of pedaling, but a motor helps you along when you face a challenging hill or just want to take it easy for a stretch. Such a smart idea! My morning commute is literally less than 100 feet, and I’m still trying to convince myself I don’t need this.