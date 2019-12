ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum | $135 | Amazon

The Ecovacs Deebot 500 isn’t the most advanced robot vacuum we’ve ever seen, but at $135, it’s one of the easiest to impulse buy. It can be controlled by Alexa and can runs for nearly two hours before needing a charge. If covering the basics is all you want from a robot vacuum, then this is probably the time to buy.