This Easy to Use Multi-Surface Steam Mop is Now Just $25

It’s been an unusual year and even more so summer. Your home is probably full of people on top of each other like never before if you’ve been sheltering with your family. With limited openings, a home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets all cooped up together. Destress about those dirty floors with this True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop that’s 75 % off today.

It’s ready to use in mere seconds and will run for a full fifteen minutes for each cleaning session. The triangle head has a 360 degrees swivels to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. With temperatures over 200 degrees, the steam will naturally clean, cut grim, and sanitize stains all without harmful or harsh chemicals. The handle has a soft grip so it’s easy for anyone to use without overexertion. This steam mop is of course ideal for wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. There’s is also a carpet glider so fibers can be returned to flawless. Assembly is a cinch and you’ll be saving $75 on an item you can safely use all over your home.

