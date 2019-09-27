This Dyson Ball Will Make Short Work of Pet Hair, and It's On Sale For One Day Only

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Graphic : Shep McAllister

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum | $185 | Amazon

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $185 on Amazon, or about $90 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.