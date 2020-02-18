This Dust-Cleaning Goo Will Be Your New Best Friend Like The Movie Flubber

It's all consuming.
Color Coral Cleaner | $6 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Keeping your keyboard clear of dust is such a hassle. Even if you get a good wet wipe in-between the keys, it still might not be enough. But! I may have a solution: Color Coral dust cleaner! It’s made out of a gooey gel that’ll be able to get into every crack, corner, and crevice to remove all the dust forevermore. I mean, I’m being somewhat dramatic, but you get my point, it works! And at $6, which is a good 25% off it’s original price, it’s worth giving a try. Make sure to grab one of these before it’s gone.

