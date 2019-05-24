Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning audiophiles, rejoice. Drop (formerly MassDrop) and Sennheiser combined forces to give you the HD 58X Jubilee Headphones, a $160 pair of open-back headphones.

By design, these cans produce clear and detailed sound thanks to the open back design. It’s a modified version of the much-loved HD600, which is double the price.

These comfortable, mostly plastic (they had to cut corners somewhere) Sennheisers offer helpful features like detachable cables and adapters for different plug sizes. Better still, this is one of the best values in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Be warned, this type of headphones are designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. And these rarely stay in stock for long, get yours before they disappear again.