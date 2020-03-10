It's all consuming.
This Double Braided Lightning Cable Is 50% Off [Kinja Exclusive]

Ignacia
Xcentz 6ft Lightning Cable | $7 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA401
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Xcentz 6ft Lighnting Cable | $7 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA401

If you were in need of a reliable lightening cable to charge all of your Apple devices, look no further than the Xcentz braided cord. It’s only $7, which is 50% off from its original price. Since it does have a double braided design, it won’t be prone to shorts when all you want to do is give juice to your iPhone or iPad. Plus, it comes in a cute (and bold) red color to give a burst of color to your accessories. Grab it before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

