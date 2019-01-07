BalanceFrom’s Go Yoga mat is one of the most popular you can buy, boasting a 4.3 star average from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers, and you can get the black one for just $13 right now. That’s a couple bucks less than usual, so get out of your downward facing dog and get your butt to Amazon before it sells out.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Discounted Yoga Mat Won't Stretch Your Budget
BalanceFrom’s Go Yoga mat is one of the most popular you can buy, boasting a 4.3 star average from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers, and you can get the black one for just $13 right now. That’s a couple bucks less than usual, so get out of your downward facing dog and get your butt to Amazon before it sells out.