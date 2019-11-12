This Discounted Camping Pillow Packs Down Smaller Than a Deck of Cards

NEMO Fillo Elite Ultralight Travel Pillow | $27 | Amazon

If you like to camp, or have anyone on your holiday shopping list that does, the excellent Nemo Fillo travel pillow just got marked down to $27 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen, and a rare discount below $40.



Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it:

We can all pretend that we’re too tough to need a pillow while camping, but let’s be real: Having one makes a world of difference. Pillows don’t need to take up a lot of space, though. The Fillo Elite weighs a mere three ounces, and it uses a layer of Primaloft insulation to keep your noggin warm. Even better, it easily stows away in the attached stuff sack, which is no larger than a deck of cards.

If I’m not mistaken, I think that means it could fit in a stocking. Just sayin’.

