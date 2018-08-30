Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re watching out for burglars, or just want to be able to see your dog while you’re sitting at work, this 1080p security cam from TP-Link is a great deal at $74, an all-time low.

The Kasa Cam includes two days of rolling video clip cloud storage for the lifetime of the product, and you can pay a monthly fee for more. You can also set custom motion detection zones, use it as an intercom, and even integrate it with your Fire TV, Echo Show, or Echo Spot to pull up a live feed with just your voice.