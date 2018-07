Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System is basically a low-powered, quiet vacuum that sucks dust particles out of the air, which means you’ll have to clean less often. Plus, it comes with four replacement filters.

This machine typically sells for $90, so today’s $70 price tag is a good chunk off. But, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t wait for this deal to get vacuumed up.