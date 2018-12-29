Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

With the advent of affordable monitor risers, it’s never been easier to become a part-time or full-time standing desk user, but it’s important not to skimp on the anti-fatigue mat when you decide to make the transition.



Most of these mats are flat slabs of foam, and that’s better than nothing. But what if you could do more with your feet than just balance on them? That’s the idea behind TerraMat, which is essentially a fidget toy for your feet. In the middle, you can stand on it like a normal mat. But off to the sides, you’ll find massage mounds. On the front, a balance bar and “pressure peaks.” On the back, there’s a power wedge to stretch your calves. Surrounding it all is a support track to help you stretch your hip flexors. Basically, it gives your feet things to do while the rest of your body is busy filling out spreadsheets or whatever.

Amazon’s selling the mat for an all-time low of $70 right now, or $20 less than usual. That price is only available today though, so get yours before this deal takes a seat.