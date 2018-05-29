If you aren’t happy with your home theater audio setup, upgrades don’t get much easier than this. $140 gets you a three-channel Vizio sound bar (most in this price range are only two channels), plus a slim wireless subwoofer that can actually slide underneath your couch. I don’t know if it’ll make your butt rumble, but at least it’ll be out of sight.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.