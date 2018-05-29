Vizio 3.1 Channel Sound Bar | $140 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you aren’t happy with your home theater audio setup, upgrades don’t get much easier than this. $140 gets you a three-channel Vizio sound bar (most in this price range are only two channels), plus a slim wireless subwoofer that can actually slide underneath your couch. I don’t know if it’ll make your butt rumble, but at least it’ll be out of sight.