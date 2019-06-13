Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kodak Scanza Digital Film & Slide Scanner | $128 | Amazon

Preserve your precious memories with this Kodak film scanner. Look bad things happen. Whether it’s a fire or flood, there’s always a possibility that we could lose all of our stuff—including all of our undigitized photos.

This nifty little gadget can make digital files from 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8, 8mm negatives, and slides. It’s a manual process, which means it could get super tedious after a few files. But this chore could be done while you’re binging TV or you could make a fun family activity out of it, too.

Just remember that this price is only available today, so pick yours up before this discount disappears.