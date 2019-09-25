Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Food Storage Container (6.3 Cup) | $6 | Amazon



This Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver will save you a ton of cash by keeping your produce fresh for a longer period of time. Think of this as an investment: fewer ruined mushrooms and fruits means less waste and fewer trips to the store.

I can’t recommend this enough. Hurry and get yours because this one will disappear fast. (I bought two.)