This Discounted Rubbermaid FreshWorks Container Set Will Pay For Itself

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Food Storage Container Set | $18 | Amazon



This Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver set will save you a ton of cash by keeping your produce fresh for a longer period of time. Think of this as an investment: fewer ruined mushrooms and fruits means less waste and fewer trips to the store.

Advertisement

This set of 3 includes one 6.3 cup and two 17.3 cup containers with lids. I can’t recommend this enough. For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this set in over a year. Hurry and get yours because this rare discount will disappear fast.