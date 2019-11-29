It's all consuming.
This Discounted Rubbermaid FreshWorks Container Set Will Pay For Itself

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Food Storage Container Set | $18 | Amazon
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Food Storage Container Set | $18 | Amazon

This Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver set will save you a ton of cash by keeping your produce fresh for a longer period of time. Think of this as an investment: fewer ruined mushrooms and fruits means less waste and fewer trips to the store.

This set of 3 includes one 6.3 cup and two 17.3 cup containers with lids. I can’t recommend this enough. For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this set in over a year. Hurry and get yours because this rare discount will disappear fast.  

