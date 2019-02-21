Photo: Amazon

You can get a basic robotic vacuum for under $200 these days, but if you want all the bells and whistles, this Ecovacs DEEBOT 901 is a stellar deal at $300, today only.



Rather than bouncing around your house like a ping pong ball, the 901 features a suite of sensors that actually map out your room layout and major obstacles, and teaches itself an efficient cleaning path over time. That means every spot that needs vacuuming gets vacuumed every day (or whenever you schedule it to run with the smartphone app).

That’s a feature you otherwise only see on high-end Samsung and Roomba robovacs that cost twice as much, and it’s totally worth it. Today’s price is $100 less than usual, but don’t let them all get cleaned out.