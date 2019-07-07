Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum | $400 | Amazon

Today only, you can save $160 on the Roborock S5 robovac. This model offers a lot of stuff you’d want in a robovac, including app control, map saving, voice assistant support, and scheduling. But it can also mop, which is a rarity in robovacs.

Advertisement

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.