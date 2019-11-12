This Discounted Power Strip Includes USB-C Power Delivery

It's all consuming.
A power strip these days needs to have more than just a few AC outlets. You need USB, and perhaps just as importantly, USB-C Power Delivery, to easily charge and power every kind of device.

That’s exactly what you get with this discounted power block from Anker. You get two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 30W USB-C port that can charge a laptop for just $25, down from the usual $34. With a 5' power cable, it’d be ideal for use on a nightstand or a desk where wall outlets can be hard to reach.

