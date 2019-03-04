Everyone needs a good clay mask for those times when your face feels particularly oily and your pores feel particularly gunk-filled (sorry for the visual). This one from Philosophy will do the trick, and today, it’s $18 — that’s half off — at Sephora. The Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor works in just 5 minutes, which ideal for those who don’t have time for all this skincare crap, plus it’s backed by an Allure Best of Beauty Award. When it comes to this mask, a little goes a long way, and the same could be said for your investment in this product, too.
