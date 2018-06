Graphic: Shep McAllister

After they upgrade their regular light bulbs, many Philips Hue owners’ first accessory purchase is the Hue LightStrip, a custom accent light that can stick under cabinets and furniture. But if you want to make the smart lighting leap all at once, you can get a four-bulb starter kit and the LightStrip for $200 today.



That’s about a $20 premium over purchasing the starter kit by itself right now, but considering the LightStrip starter kit sells for $90, it’s a bargain.