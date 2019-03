Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Few activities will give you as much self-satisfaction making some fuckin’ pasta from scratch, and this $20 roller makes it (relatively) easy to spin out both thin spaghetti and wide fettucini noodles. Plus, your friends will see it sitting out on your counter and think you’re some kind of culinary savant. For comparison, it costs $10 more on Amazon, and has great reviews.