Refurb Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker With Aerocino Milk Frother | $120 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoLine model will make regular coffee too. The whole set is down to $120 refurbished on Amazon today, complete with the latest Aeroccino milk frother. That’s over $60 less than buying it new, and a great potential Father’s Day gift idea.