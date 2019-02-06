Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This Corsair mousepad skips the RGB lighting and adds something actually useful: Qi wireless charging. And right now, you can pick it up for $35 which is the lowest it’s ever been.

Whether it’s the iPhone XR or the latest Samsung Galaxy, this mousepad will charge it without the need for extra wires. But, if you have smartphone without wireless charging, it comes with dongles to help you make use of the feature.

But the main argument for this mousepad is to save yourself desk space. Consolidating a charger and a mousepad gives you back a bit of real estate and removes clutter from your work area.