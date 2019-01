Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not the cheapest 128GB microSD card we’ve ever seen, SanDisk’s Extreme 128GB card blows most competitors away with read speeds up to 160mbps, compared to 90-100 on most competitors. Not every device will be able to take full advantage, but for things like high-end action cams that shoot 4K, it could come in handy. It’s also, needless to say, as future-proof as flash storage can be.