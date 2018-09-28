Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Ecobee’s Switch+ is probably the smartest light switch in existence. It can control your lights via an ambient light sensor, a motion sensor, and (of course) a button, but it also has Alexa built in. Note that I didn’t say it works with Alexa, I mean it actually has a microphone and speaker inside, meaning it’s basically a wall-mounted Echo Dot.



If you have an Ecobee thermostat, it’ll also work as a remote temperature sensor, because why wouldn’t it? It’s always sold for $90-$100, but for a limited time, it’s down to $70 on Amazon.