LEGO Super Heroes Thanos: Ultimate Battle | $49 | Amazon and Walmart
Hey! Holy cow! Do you remember when the Avengers were in space? And Spider-Man got all dusty? Well, you might remember but Spider-Man won’t. (Cue nerd tears.)
In this awesome LEGO set, you can rebuild the Battle on Titan, which, coincidentally, doesn’t have Spider-Man. Instead, you get the The Benatar space ship, Iron Man, Gamora, Star Lord, and Thanos.