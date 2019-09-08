Graphic: Tercius Bufete

LEGO Super Heroes Thanos: Ultimate Battle | $49 | Amazon and Walmart



Hey! Holy cow! Do you remember when the Avengers were in space? And Spider-Man got all dusty? Well, you might remember but Spider-Man won’t. (Cue nerd tears.)

In this awesome LEGO set, you can rebuild the Battle on Titan, which, coincidentally, doesn’t have Spider-Man. Instead, you get the The Benatar space ship, Iron Man, Gamora, Star Lord, and Thanos.