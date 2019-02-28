Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gas lanterns seem a little old fashioned in the age of cheap LEDs and batteries, but if you prefer their warmth and light that’s only limited by how much fuel you can carry, this discounted Coleman is probably the one you should buy.



Why? Because it can run off both lantern fuel and regular, unleaded gasoline, which is pretty plentiful in our society! Coleman recommends that you usually use lantern fuel, since it burns cleaner, but it’s always nice to have a readily available backup option. It typically sells for around $70-$85, so at today’s $55, you’ll have plenty of money left over to buy gas.