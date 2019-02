Photo: Amazon

Furniture? Staircases? Hard floors? Carpets? Crevices? The disgustingly dusty top of your ceiling fan? This discounted Hoover vacuum isn’t exactly sexy (it still plugs into the wall, in 2019!), but it’ll do a great job of cleaning all of them. The entire vacuum even pops off of its wheeled base for added handheld maneuverability.