Echo Sub + Two Echoes | $230 | Amazon

Echo speakers might not sound as good as Sonos speakers, but they can function in much the same way. You can turn two Echoes into a stereo pair, you can sync music across multiple rooms, and now, you can even add a subwoofer.



It would normally set you back $330 to buy two Echoes and an Echo Sub, but for a limited time, you can bundle and save $100. That’s like getting one of the Echoes for free, so you’ll have money left over to pay the fine when your neighbor calls the cops about all the bass coming from your apartment. Charles is such a narc.