GoSports LED Light-Up Cornhole | $105 | Amazon
GoSports LED Light-Up Cornhole | $105 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.   

Cornhole is our readers’ favorite lawn game, and with good reason: everyone knows how to play it, it rewards skill while still being inviting to newcomers, and you can play it with one hand while you hold a drink in another.

This set from GoSports is regulation sized, but can fold up for easier storage if you’re tight on space. But the most noteworthy feature is the light-up ring, which can run for over 24 hours off of three AA batteries. Cornhole was never a nighttime activity, but now, you can go best out of three, five, seven...however long it takes for you to win, even if the sun goes down.

Advertisement

Normally priced at $130, Amazon’s marked it down to $105 today, matching an all-time low.