Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2710DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 32 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

Advertisement

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.