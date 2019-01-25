Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Most cable ties are meant for things like phone chargers and headphones, and Nite Ize’s will work perfectly well for those. But this box of reusable cable ties also includes several longer ties that are strong enough to bind things like hoses, sporting equipment, and extension cords.



Best of all, they’re completely adaptable and reusable. We saw them at CES a couple of years ago, and came away awfully impressed. I also have a few small ones behind my entertainment center, and they’re a lot easier to adjust and remove than Velcro ties that I’ve used in the past.

The pack features eight ties of various lengths and colors, and is down to $7 on Amazon today as an add-on item. Outside of Black Friday, that’s about as good a deal as we’ve seen.