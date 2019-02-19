Graphic: Shep McAllister

At first glance, the Bonavita BV1901 TS looks like your run of the mill drip coffee maker, but it has a few premium touches that make it worth the price. First and foremost, its 1500W heating element brings water up to temperature much faster than your average Mr. Coffee (assuming your home’s wiring can handle it). A special pre-infusion mode also saturates freshly ground beans before brewing to lock in flavor, and its showerhead distributes water evenly across the beans to maximize concentration.



The BV1901TS typically sells for somewhere between $120 and $150, but today on Massdrop, it’s just $100.