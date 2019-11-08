Put Your Holiday Guests On This Air Mattress That Actually Keeps Itself Inflated Overnight

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Casper might be the best mattress for everyone, but not for your houseguests. Put them on this discounted Insta-Bed, marked down to $86 , which is the best price in nearly two years.



That’s more than a lot of air mattresses, but this one includes a built-in pump with silently trickles more air into the mattress overnight, meaning it’ll still be fully inflated when they wake up in the morning. If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is.