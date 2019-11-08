It's all consuming.
Put Your Holiday Guests On This Air Mattress That Actually Keeps Itself Inflated Overnight

Shep McAllister
Insta-Bed Queen Air Mattress With Never-Flat Pump | $86 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Casper might be the best mattress for everyone, but not for your houseguests. Put them on this discounted Insta-Bed, marked down to $86, which is the best price in nearly two years.

That’s more than a lot of air mattresses, but this one includes a built-in pump with silently trickles more air into the mattress overnight, meaning it’ll still be fully inflated when they wake up in the morning. If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is.

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

