8Bitdo Wireless USB Bluetooth Adapter | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

Use your PS4 or Xbox controller with your Switch or retro console with this $18 8Bitdo adapter. It’s pretty simple, you plug it into your console, sync your controller with the adapter and you’re off to the races.

Why spend $60 on a new Switch Pro controller if you already own a modern, Bluetooth controller? (Better still, Xbox controllers are more comfortable than any Switch controller I’ve ever used.)

This is a rare (albeit small) discount on this particular gadget. Make sure to pick this up before the coupon on the page is all used up. Happy gaming!