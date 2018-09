Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and four HDMI inputs, and Amazon’s marked it down to $350 today. That’s an all-time low for this model, and one of the best deals we’ve seen on a receiver with Atmos support, which is the future of home theater audio.