If you travel with any regularity, the HooToo TripMate Titan may just be your new best friend, because it’s actually three devices in one.



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

10,400mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from a hard drive or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap thumb drive card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock $15 off the price of the TripMate with promo code ABCD2222. This deal might not last long, so act fast.