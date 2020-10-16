Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

This Dining Table/Desk Combo Adds a Touch of Class to Your Work-From-Home Station for Just $60

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
476
Save
Zinus Soho 55&quot; Dining/Office Desk Table | $60 | Amazon
Zinus Soho 55" Dining/Office Desk Table | $60 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Zinus Soho 55" Dining/Office Desk Table | $60 | Amazon

As exhaustively chronicled in a lengthy blog post I finished writing last week, my wife and I recently decided to move some things around in our apartment to conserve space. When we first arranged the place, neither of us expected to be working from home for 6+ months, and now that it’s looking more like a year and a half to 2 years, well, downsizing furniture seemed like the right place to start in order to maintain sanity. You can do the same with the Zinus Soho 55" dining table, which conveniently doubles as a computer desk, in case you want to work where you eat, as many of us do to reduce clutter.

Advertisement

Down to $60, from the usual $121, it’s more than 50% off and comes in three finishes, including Espresso, Natural, and White. Seeing as it was listed at full price no more than a day ago, the cost is bound to jump back up. The rectangular shape makes it suitable for family dinners or small gatherings with friends while the compact-ish 55" length prevents it from taking up too much space, assuming it’s placed against the wall or in a less cramped location.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Mario Kart Live
Mario Kart Live
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters to Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter

Keep the Games and Cloud Saves Going With 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $29

The 10 Best Deals of October 15, 2020

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts