This Dining Table/Desk Combo Adds a Touch of Class to Your Work-From-Home Station for Just $60

Zinus Soho 55" Dining/Office Desk Table Graphic : Gabe Carey

Zinus Soho 55" Dining/Office Desk Table | $60 | Amazon

As exhaustively chronicled in a lengthy blog post I finished writing last week, my wife and I recently decided to move some things around in our apartment to conserve space. When we first arranged the place, neither of us expected to be working from home for 6+ months, and now that it’s looking more like a year and a half to 2 years, well, downsizing furniture seemed like the right place to start in order to maintain sanity. You can do the same with the Zinus Soho 55" dining table, which conveniently doubles as a computer desk, in case you want to work where you eat, as many of us do to reduce clutter.

Down to $60, from the usual $121, it’s more than 50% off and comes in three finishes, including Espresso, Natural, and White. Seeing as it was listed at full price no more than a day ago, the cost is bound to jump back up. The rectangular shape makes it suitable for family dinners or small gatherings with friends while the compact-ish 55" length prevents it from taking up too much space, assuming it’s placed against the wall or in a less cramped location.