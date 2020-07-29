This Digital Photo Frame is the Perfect Gift While You're Away From Loved Ones

Brookstone PhotoShare 8" Photo Frame Image : Brookstone

Brookstone PhotoShare 8" Photo Frame | $88 | Amazon Gold Box

Hopefully, m ost of us have been spending a lot of time trying not to contract a scary virus, which means you probably haven’t been around to see family much outside the immediate area. A photo frame constantly updated with family memories is the perfect way to remind them of your love. Brookstone’s 8" frame is down to $88 at Amazon for today only, and it comes with three interchangeable frames to help you keep things change things up every now and then . It actually looks nice and homely aesthetically, which I felt the need to point out considering many frame manufacturers are content with shipping glorified neutered tablets .