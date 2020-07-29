This Digital Photo Frame is the Perfect Gift While You're Away From Loved Ones

Brookstone PhotoShare 8" Photo Frame | $88 | Amazon Gold Box
Hopefully, most of us have been spending a lot of time trying not to contract a scary virus, which means you probably haven’t been around to see family much outside the immediate area. A photo frame constantly updated with family memories is the perfect way to remind them of your love. Brookstone’s 8" frame is down to $88 at Amazon for today only, and it comes with three interchangeable frames to help you keep things change things up every now and then. It actually looks nice and homely aesthetically, which I felt the need to point out considering many frame manufacturers are content with shipping glorified neutered tablets.