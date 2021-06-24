It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This Digital Juice Extractor Is 59% off and Here to Make Life Healthier and Easier

You can’t get much fresher than serving juice from this

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Crux Digital Juice Extractor | $52 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
Crux Digital Juice Extractor | $52 | Bed Bath & Beyond
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Crux Digital Juice Extractor | $52 | Bed Bath & Beyond

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 59% off and here to make you healthier and happier.

Advertisement

This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? Your friendly neighborhood Commerce Editor is here to help