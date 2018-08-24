Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t hopped aboard the sound bar train, and still like to build your home theater audio setup piecemeal, this 7.2 channel Onkyo receiver is down to $350 on Amazon in today’s Gold Box, an all-time low by $50, and $150 less than usual.



That gets you six HDR/4K-capable HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, and even the ability to configure your speaker outputs for 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X 3D audio, rather than traditional 7.2 surround sound. Just note that today’s price is only available today, and could sell out early.