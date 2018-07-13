You need toilet paper anyway, but that doesn’t mean you have to flush your money down the toilet unnecessarily. Clip the 20% coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 36 family-sized rolls of Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare for $18, or just over $.50 per roll. For comparison, a pack with half as many rolls from Target costs just $2 less.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Deal On Toilet Paper Isn't Butt
You need toilet paper anyway, but that doesn’t mean you have to flush your money down the toilet unnecessarily. Clip the 20% coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 36 family-sized rolls of Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare for $18, or just over $.50 per roll. For comparison, a pack with half as many rolls from Target costs just $2 less.