Bringing a hair dryer along on your holiday travels isn’t usually an option. But with these T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryers, now on sale at Sephora for $119 in both black and white, it’s totally feasible. These dryers fold up and come with a travel tote and cord wrap for easy transportation. Not to mention, it’s super light, so not only it is easy to carry around, it also makes drying your hair less of hassle (let’s be honest, hair drying can be a pretty serious arm workout). And while they may be small, these high quality dryers are as mighty as they come, thanks to T3 Tourmaline SoftAire technology that blasts out a high volume of ion-enriched air for a quick dry, more shine, and less frizz.

Or, if you’re in the market for a full-sized ionic dryer, T3's Cura model is also on sale for $179, down from $235. So don’t write this deal off as being full of hot air; it’s a blowout you won’t want to miss.