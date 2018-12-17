Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Everyone poops. Which means literally everyone on your list would benefit from a Poo-Pourri gift set in their stocking this season. HauteLook is dropping prices on a load of different sets and scents of this stuff. If you’ve somehow never come across Poo-Pourri before, you’re supposed to spritz this unassuming (all-natural, essential oil) spray into the bowl before doing your business, thus masking any stench with a less offensive smell. And before you shit all over this as a stocking stuffer idea, think of it as a gag gift that will ensure you won’t gag upon entering the bathroom again.