Those with color-treated hair swear by Olaplex’s strand-strengthening powers. If you, too, are looking to reduce breakage and restore your hair’s healthy appearance, stock up on Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, now on sale for $21 at Walmart. It’s not a conditioner — it’s an at-home, 10-minute hair treatment meant to be used one to three times per week on damaged hair, so stock up on this cult-favorite product while it’s on sale.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Deal on Olaplex No. 3 Will Do Away With Hair Damage
Those with color-treated hair swear by Olaplex’s strand-strengthening powers. If you, too, are looking to reduce breakage and restore your hair’s healthy appearance, stock up on Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, now on sale for $21 at Walmart. It’s not a conditioner — it’s an at-home, 10-minute hair treatment meant to be used one to three times per week on damaged hair, so stock up on this cult-favorite product while it’s on sale.