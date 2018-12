Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breaking Bad is the best show ever created—don’t @ me, The Wire fans, that least season was a farce and you know it—and the complete Blu-ray and digital box set is down to $66 on Amazon today, the first time we’ve seen this new set (released in February) drop below $80. It’s only available today though, so grab it before it gets sent on a trip to Belize.